Ontario shootout: Probation officer, 2 children found dead inside home after suspect's husband critically wounded

Update: Ontario Police have made entry into the home and discovered the suspected female and two juveniles are deceased inside the residence. Investigators is on-going. — Ontario Police Dept. (@OntarioPD) December 14, 2019

A woman identified as a San Bernardino County probation officer and two children were found dead inside an Ontario home Saturday morning after the woman was involved in a shootout with police and barricaded herself inside, authorities said.The incident was preceded by officers arriving at the scene to find the suspect's husband shot and critically wounded, authorities said.According a spokesman for the Ontario Police Department, the woman retreated into the residence after the shootout. The wounded man was rushed to a hospital with life-threatening injuries, police said.Officers later entered the house and discovered the suspect and the children deceased. Their identities and causes of death were not immediately disclosed.