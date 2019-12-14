Ontario shootout: Probation officer, 2 children found dead inside home after suspect's husband critically wounded

The incident was preceded by officers arriving at the scene to find the suspect's husband shot and critically wounded, authorities said.
According a spokesman for the Ontario Police Department, the woman retreated into the residence after the shootout. The wounded man was rushed to a hospital with life-threatening injuries, police said.
Update: Ontario Police have made entry into the home and discovered the suspected female and two juveniles are deceased inside the residence. Investigators is on-going.— Ontario Police Dept. (@OntarioPD) December 14, 2019
Officers later entered the house and discovered the suspect and the children deceased. Their identities and causes of death were not immediately disclosed.
