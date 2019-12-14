Ontario shootout: Probation officer, 2 children found dead inside home after suspect's husband critically wounded

A woman identified as a San Bernardino County probation officer and two children were found dead inside an Ontario home Saturday morning after the woman was involved in a shootout with police and barricaded herself inside, authorities said.

The incident was preceded by officers arriving at the scene to find the suspect's husband shot and critically wounded, authorities said.

According a spokesman for the Ontario Police Department, the woman retreated into the residence after the shootout. The wounded man was rushed to a hospital with life-threatening injuries, police said.

Officers later entered the house and discovered the suspect and the children deceased. Their identities and causes of death were not immediately disclosed.

DEVELOPING: More details will be added to this report as they become available.
