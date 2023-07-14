Operation ABC7: Save a Life Fire Safety Campaign



Fire safety starts with you. With summer in full swing, be sure to keep grilling safety and storm safety on your radar. And remember, working smoke alarms can save lives.

Through Operation Save-A-Life, Kidde has already donated more than 1.5 million smoke alarms and carbon monoxide alarms to fire departments, in addition to providing fire safety educational resources and products to vulnerable communities and those living in low-income housing.

Working together to keep your family, home and community safer.