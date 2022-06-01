SoCal nonprofit brings joy to local family while addressing housing crisis

With the help of a local nonprofit organization, Operation Gift A Smile, the couple was given the opportunity to live in a new, furnished home with enough space for their four children last March.
"We're in a much better situation. We're not separated. We're all together," said Zarate.
In 2020, the couple lost their jobs and then their home. They had to spend nights out in the streets, hotels or inside their car after sending the kids to their parents' houses.
Dedicated to helping at-risk youth, Operation Gift A Smile was founded by Tony Jakstis with a mission of giving back.
"I didn't have it easy growing up at all but I find myself in a position that I'm able to give back and be able to help out in any way, shape or form," Jakstis said. "I truly believe the secret to living is giving."
Jakstis has helped two families secure roofs over their heads through the organization's Second Chance Program, which helps with first and last month rent payments.
"Why they're there, why the family is there, it doesn't matter," he said. "We want to be able to find a family that we can pull them out of that situation and get them permanent housing, sustainable living."
Jakstis also said their goal is to help as many as 30 families every year.
