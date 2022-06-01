Society

SoCal nonprofit brings joy to local family while addressing housing crisis

By
EMBED <>More Videos

SoCal nonprofit provides affordable housing for families in need

ORANGE COUNTY, Calif. (KABC) -- Walking into a place to call home is something that many of us may take for granted. However, for Blanca Zarate and Eduardo Esquivel, it is a feeling they never want to forget.

With the help of a local nonprofit organization, Operation Gift A Smile, the couple was given the opportunity to live in a new, furnished home with enough space for their four children last March.

"We're in a much better situation. We're not separated. We're all together," said Zarate.

In 2020, the couple lost their jobs and then their home. They had to spend nights out in the streets, hotels or inside their car after sending the kids to their parents' houses.

Dedicated to helping at-risk youth, Operation Gift A Smile was founded by Tony Jakstis with a mission of giving back.

"I didn't have it easy growing up at all but I find myself in a position that I'm able to give back and be able to help out in any way, shape or form," Jakstis said. "I truly believe the secret to living is giving."

Jakstis has helped two families secure roofs over their heads through the organization's Second Chance Program, which helps with first and last month rent payments.

Project Homekey in El Monte gifts resident a makeover: 'It's a helping hand I haven't had in years'

EMBED More News Videos

With the help of Project Homekey in El Monte, which aims to provide temporary housing for its homeless population, one deserving resident now has her own apartment and a brand new look.



"Why they're there, why the family is there, it doesn't matter," he said. "We want to be able to find a family that we can pull them out of that situation and get them permanent housing, sustainable living."

Jakstis also said their goal is to help as many as 30 families every year.

If you would like to donate, click here.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyorange countyhousinghomefamilycommunitynonprofitaffordable housing
Copyright © 2022 KABC Television, LLC. All rights reserved.
TOP STORIES
New outdoor watering restrictions take effect in LA
3 suspects brazenly steal beauty products at Cerritos mall: video
SoCal couple arrested for alleged abuse, torture of family members
Disneyland announces new ticket offer for California residents
Both pilots allegedly fall asleep on flight from NYC to Rome
'Star Wars' official social media accounts defend Moses Ingram
Basketball player, a lead scorer during cancer battle, dies at 22
Show More
Congressman Adam Schiff proposes suspending federal gas tax
Your walking speed could indicate dementia
Texas DPS says teacher closed propped-open door before attack
Downtown LA gas station charges more than $8 a gallon
Woman killed, 2 kids injured in parasailing accident in Florida Keys
More TOP STORIES News