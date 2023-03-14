A wild end to a high-speed chase in Orange was caught on video and the driver was taken into custody.

Caught on video: Driver plows into fountain, flips several times at end of chase in Orange

ORANGE, Calif. (KABC) -- A wild end to a high-speed chase in Orange was caught on video and the driver was taken into custody.

The pursuit started just after 5 a.m. Monday in the 100 block of south Parker Street because the driver didn't have any headlights, according to the Orange Police Department. Officers say they tried to pull the driver over but he took off on Chapman Avenue.

Footage shows the out-of-control Hyundai Sonata plowing into the fountain in the center of Plaza Park and flipping several times.

The driver, identified as 24-year-old Raymond Salazar Felix, was taken to the hospital with moderate injuries and will later be booked in jail.

Authorities say he had an un-serialized handgun and a high-capacity magazine.

Investigators later learned that Felix stole the car and is on probation for vehicle theft out of Kern County.