Orange County beaches allowed to reopen for active recreation, officials say

During a news conference, officials announced that the State reviewed and approved Orange County's "phased beach reopening plan" for area beaches.
Dylan Wright, director of Orange County Community Resources, said the plan for county beaches to reopen aligns with local beaches.
The announcement comes after Gov. Gavin Newsom ordered all Orange County beaches to close on April 30 after crowds flocked to cities like Huntington Beach to escape a heat wave.
The governor ordered the closure of all Orange County beaches to stem the spread of the coronavirus.
Throughout the week, Gov. Newsom announced the approval to reopen Huntington Beach, Seal Beach, Dana Point, San Clemente and Laguna Beach as the state prepared to enter the second phase of easing coronavirus restrictions.
3 additional Orange County beaches reopen with modifications after approval from Gov. Newsom