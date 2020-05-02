Coronavirus California

Newport Beach council affirms support for lawsuit filed by OC cities seeking to reopen beaches

By
NEWPORT BEACH, Calif. (KABC) -- The Newport Beach City Council on Saturday voted to affirm its support for a lawsuit filed by Huntington Beach, Dana Point and business owners seeking to reopen Orange County beaches after a shutdown order was issued by Gov. Gavin Newsom.

The City Council's action, which came during an emergency meeting, "affirms an amicus brief filed by the City of Newport Beach - along with declarations from the City Manager, Police Chief, Fire Chief, and a senior Recreation & Senior Services official - supporting the litigation," according to a news release.

The statement said Newport Beach will continue to "do everything possible to safely reopen the city's beaches," which remained closed and mostly deserted Saturday.

Newport Beach officials said Newsom announced his directive on Thursday without seeking the city's input on beach safety or a weekend plan that had already been in place. The public safety plan had been crafted by officials from the Newport Beach police, fire and lifeguard departments.

Judge denies request to overturn Gov. Newsom's Orange County beach closure for now
EMBED More News Videos

At least two Orange County cities are filing legal action to fight Gov. Gavin Newsom's order closing the county's beaches.


Hundreds of flag-waving protesters descended on nearby Huntington Beach on Friday afternoon.

"We are all impatient," the governor said during his daily briefing, which was held simultaneously in Sacramento. "We have to be really deliberative on how we reopen this economy."

Newsom noted the state just passed the grim marks of 50,000 confirmed infections and 2,000 deaths but that hospitalization statistics are heading in a better direction and that has him hopeful.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessorange countygavin newsombeachescoronavirus californiacoronaviruscoronavirus pandemiccovid 19 outbreakcovid 19
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS CALIFORNIA
OC doctor explains success with COVID-19 patients
California's Modoc County defies COVID-19 restrictions
Glendora PD arrests man 3 times in 1 day under new CA bail policy
Crowds gather in OC to protest Newsom stay-at-home orders
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Newsom says CA may be 'days, not weeks' from further reopening
3 killed in crash involving multiple vehicles in South LA
OC doctor explains success with COVID-19 patients
Health official says US missed some chances to slow virus
California's Modoc County defies COVID-19 restrictions
1 Houston police officer killed, 1 injured in copter crash
Crowds gather in OC to protest Newsom stay-at-home orders
Show More
NOT REAL NEWS: A look at what didn't happen this week
Glendora PD arrests man 3 times in 1 day under new CA bail policy
Baby whale breaches dozens of times off OC coast - VIDEO
Kim Jong Un makes public appearance, North Korea says, amid speculations about health
FDA allows emergency use of drug to treat coronavirus
More TOP STORIES News