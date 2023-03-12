Suspects sought in break-ins at 7 restaurants in Rancho Santa Margarita

Authorities in Orange County are searching for two suspects who broke into seven restaurants in the Rancho Santa Margarita area.

RANCHO SANTA MARGARITA, Calif. (KABC) -- Authorities in Orange County are searching for two suspects who broke into seven restaurants in the Rancho Santa Margarita area.

The incidents took place Saturday between 4 a.m. and 4:30 a.m., according to the Orange County Sheriff's Department. The suspects used power tools to access locked safes and stole safes that were not properly anchored to the ground, the department said.

It's not known exactly what the suspected burglars got away with.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the department at 714-647-7000.