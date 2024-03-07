Local artist continues to create and share his gift with the community despite having a stroke

HUNTINGTON BEACH, Calif. (KABC) -- A local window painter has been at his craft since he was very young. Ten years ago, Greg Sutton had a stroke, which reduced his artistic ability but by no means stopped him! He continues his artwork and hosts workshops for children and senior citizens.

"I'm a teacher, professional artist and I've been doing that since I was a little kid. Self-taught, but I still went to school. One day when I was 7 years old, I decided to take my paints that I got, and I painted the front mural in front of the house," said Sutton.

It was Christmas time, and his parents found him out in front of the house... painting candy canes.

"My dad got all excited. And so we went out in our vehicle with the family and we got a couple accounts that the family knew. I had about 55 accounts. They're all my own, no advertising, just passing out flyers," he said.

Sutton's business, and his reputation for good work, grew. Now he spends a lot of his time teaching others.

"This one, seeing the leaves go on the tree and seeing how each thing takes place. It's fascinating. Makes it very positive. Very nice to live here because of the artwork," said Mary Stussy. "He's given classes here. I think the idea that you can do it even though you think you can't, kind of on the camp can-do attitude, that you just try it and do your best."

"Do things even if they're not that good. It makes your brain active and stuff like that," said Sutton. "I had a stroke about 10 years ago, but it never stopped me. You know, I just kept going and so I'm glad I can walk and stand and just love life, you know?"