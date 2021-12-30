OC sheriff seeks public's help solving teen girl's 1980 murder

Fifteen-year-old Kerry Patterson was last seen walking toward her home in Fullerton in June of 1980. Her remains were found in December of that year in a field near the 57 freeway in Brea.
Investigators got a break in this cold case last year, when someone came forward with information about a man believed to be in the area at the time Kelly disappeared.
As Investigators are looking to reinvigorate leads on the Kerry Patterson case, they have recently presented the case to the Vidocq Society, which is a group of individuals who partner with law enforcement to provide new insight on unresolved cases. pic.twitter.com/PYNrG32AcQ— OC Sheriff, CA (@OCSheriff) December 29, 2021
They have a sketch and are now trying to identify and locate him: at this point they are only calling him a person of interest.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Investigator Bob Taft at (714)647-7045 or coldcase@ocsheriff.gov. Anonymous tips can be submitted to OC Crime Stoppers at 855-TIP-OCCS (855-847-6227) or at occrimestoppers.org.