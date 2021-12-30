OC sheriff seeks public's help solving teen girl's 1980 murder

By ABC7.com staff
EMBED <>More Videos

OC sheriff asks public's help with 1980 cold-case murder

FULLERTON, Calif. (KABC) -- The Orange County Sheriff's Department is looking for help solving a murder that happened more than 40 years ago.

Fifteen-year-old Kerry Patterson was last seen walking toward her home in Fullerton in June of 1980. Her remains were found in December of that year in a field near the 57 freeway in Brea.

Investigators got a break in this cold case last year, when someone came forward with information about a man believed to be in the area at the time Kelly disappeared.



They have a sketch and are now trying to identify and locate him: at this point they are only calling him a person of interest.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Investigator Bob Taft at (714)647-7045 or coldcase@ocsheriff.gov. Anonymous tips can be submitted to OC Crime Stoppers at 855-TIP-OCCS (855-847-6227) or at occrimestoppers.org.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
orange countyfullertonmurderhomicide investigationcold caseunsolved crime
Copyright © 2021 KABC Television, LLC. All rights reserved.
TOP STORIES
Boyfriend arrested in torture-murder of celebrity manager, LAPD says
More children hospitalized with COVID in LA
More rain, snow expected in SoCal
Man kills his grandmother and then himself in Monterey Hills: LAPD
Tiger dies after being shot during attack at Florida zoo
Mountain lion prowls around Westlake Village yard
LA spending millions replacing stolen copper wire
Show More
New laws: California cracking down on sideshows in 2022
Mandatory evacuation order issued for OC's Bond Fire burn area
LIVE: Megadoppler 7000 HD
Ghislaine Maxwell guilty on 5 of 6 charges in sex trafficking trial
SoCal ski resorts seeing thick layers of snow
More TOP STORIES News