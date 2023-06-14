OC sheriff's deputy shoots, kills suspect who allegedly broke into house in Midway City

An Orange County sheriff's deputy shot and killed a suspect who they say was breaking into a house Wednesday morning.

Deputies responded to the home on the 14000 block of Van Buren Street in the Midway City area around 5 a.m., according to the Orange County Sheriff's Department. Authorities say the suspect was also "vandalizing property."

At some point, deputies came into contact with the suspect and a deputy-involved shooting occurred. That individual, who has not been identified, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Additional details about what prompted deputies to open fire were not released.

DEVELOPING: We will add more details to this report as they become available.