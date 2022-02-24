orange county news

OC DA Todd Spitzer facing more controversy after video shows him using N-word at event

Spitzer is already facing criticism for allegedly making racist remarks while discussing a high-profile murder case last year.
By
EMBED <>More Videos

OC DA facing more controversy after video shows him using N-word

ORANGE COUNTY, Calif. (KABC) -- One day after several groups called for the resignation of Orange County District Attorney Todd Spitzer for allegedly making racist remarks while discussing a murder case last year, he now finds himself at the center of more controversy.

A video of Spitzer surfaced on Wednesday in which he heard using the N-word multiple times. The video was taken in 2019 during an event with the Iranian American Bar Association. Spitzer was speaking about hate crimes and was quoting statements that were projected a screen as part of his presentation.

Spitzer is already facing major criticism for allegedly making racist remarks while discussing a high-profile murder case last year.

According to a memo obtained by Eyewitness News last week, the comments were made during a meeting regarding the case of Jamon Buggs. Buggs was charged with murdering two people over an ex-girlfriend, who is white.

The memo, which was written by former Senior Assistant District Attorney Brahim Baytieh in Dec. 2021, stated the purpose of the meeting was for senior prosecutors to recommend appropriate punishment for Buggs, who is Black. The recommendations were either life without the possibility of parole or the death penalty.

According to the memo, Spitzer asked about the race of the defendant's prior female girlfriends and or victims. He allegedly said, "He knows many Black people who get themselves out of their bad circumstances and bad situations by only dating white women."

READ MORE | OC district attorney accused of making racist remarks in case of Black defendant

EMBED More News Videos

Orange County District Attorney Todd Spitzer is being accused of making racist remarks while discussing a high-profile murder case last year.



"Obviously, the stories that are coming out are troubling and need to be investigated," said Jodi Balma, a political science professor at Fullerton College.

Spitzer is currently running for re-election, and Balma said his campaign could be affected by what happens next.

"If it is a flashpoint and everything comes out in the next week, and there's nothing more between now and May when the ballots drop, I think it's not going to be a transformational story," said Balma.

Orange County Deputy District Attorneys have asked to meet with Spitzer to discuss the allegations.

Eyewitness News obtained the questions that were asked, which include inquiries about the alleged racial remark in Buggs' case and another regarding office morale.

Spitzer issued a statement this week saying, "I am not perfect, but an inartful comment during an hours-long debate in a double murder case is not reflective of my core beliefs or the years I have spent fighting to make our society more equitable and our communities safe for everyone."

Eyewitness News asked for comment regarding Wednesday's internal meetings, but no one from the Association of Orange Deputy District Attorneys would comment.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyorange countyorange county newsrace relationscourt caseracisminvestigationrace and cultureinvestigations
Copyright © 2022 KABC Television, LLC. All rights reserved.
ORANGE COUNTY NEWS
Group calls for OC DA to resign over alleged racist remarks
Antisemitic flyers found in 2 Orange County neighborhoods
3 injured in building fire near Knott's Berry Farm, authorities say
Suspect seen attacking man, pouring gas on woman arrested
TOP STORIES
Putin says Russia military operation underway in Ukraine
LA County to lift indoor mask mandate for vaccinated people Friday
Is COVID-19 an endemic yet? ABC7 explains what it means
2 suspects shot by deputies in unincorporated Whittier, LASD says
2 educators in Rialto failed to report sex assaults on campus, DA says
Southern California convoy opposing COVID-19 mandates hits the road
3 SoCal fugitives convicted in $18M COVID relief fraud case captured
Show More
Los Angeles-area families welcome babies on palindrome date 'Twosday'
How Russian invasion of Ukraine could impact SoCal economy
Citing drought, US won't give water to California farmers
Disneyland parking trams return after nearly two years
How to save the American mall: Move there
More TOP STORIES News