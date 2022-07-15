Orange County Fair now open for the summer in Costa Mesa

The fair has plenty of attractions, including a handful of rides for all ages.
They also have plenty of unique events scheduled throughout the summer featuring exhibits, workshops and live entertainment.
The fair also features a wide variety of food options for fair-goers.
They tout about 100 different food vendors throughout the park with treats like Savory Maui chicken from Chicken Charlies, sweet coconut Samoa donuts from Texas Donuts, savory baked potatos with cheese and hot cheetos at the inflatable corn stand Bob's Corn and the fan-favorite Oreo funnel cakes from The Lazy Toucan.
The fair is open 11 a.m. - 11 p.m. Wednesdays and Thursdays, and stays open until midnight Friday, Saturday and Sunday.
General admission tickets go for $12 on Wednesdays and Thursdays -- $14 Friday through Sunday.
The fair asks all patrons to purchase their tickets in advance through Ticketmaster.
Seniors over 60 years old and kids between the ages of six and 12 go for $7, and all kids younger than six get in for free.
The fair will run for a month, ending August 14.