Good deed: Orange County firefighter cooks breakfast for woman who needed help after fall

By ABC7.com staff
Firefighters save lives and property - but sometimes they can also save breakfast, too.

An Orange County Fire Authority firefighter helped cook a meal for a woman who fell in her home.

Crews were called to a home Sunday morning to help a women who had fallen while cooking breakfast and was unable to get up on her own.

After they helped her up, firefighter/paramedic Joe Park stuck around to help her finish preparing the breakfast. The menu included toast and eggs made to order.



