Good deed: Orange County firefighter cooks breakfast for woman who needed help after fall

Earlier this morning Engine 25 was called to assist a lady back to her feet after she fell while making breakfast.



When a 93-year-old Westminster man collapsed while mowing his lawn, firefighters rushed him to the hospital and then returned to help finish the yardwork.

Firefighters save lives and property - but sometimes they can also save breakfast, too.An Orange County Fire Authority firefighter helped cook a meal for a woman who fell in her home.Crews were called to a home Sunday morning to help a women who had fallen while cooking breakfast and was unable to get up on her own.After they helped her up, firefighter/paramedic Joe Park stuck around to help her finish preparing the breakfast. The menu included toast and eggs made to order.