Orange County firefighters battling blaze scramble to safety as building collapses

GARDEN GROVE, Calif. (KABC) -- Dramatic video captured the moment two Orange County firefighters narrowly escaped getting crushed by a flaming storefront that suddenly collapsed.

More than 40 firefighters responded to a blaze at a strip mall in the 12500 block of Valley View Street in Garden Grove just after 8:40 p.m. Thursday.

Video showed the building's facade come crashing down as two firefighters battling the flames scrambled to get away.

A knockdown by the Orange County Fire Authority was reported around 9:37 p.m.

OCFA said there were no injuries. It's unclear how many businesses were damaged by the blaze.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.