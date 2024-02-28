Veterans in need receive free resources, housing help during Garden Grove event

Some veterans who face housing challenges and are in need of basic necessities got a helping hand during a day of giving in Garden Grove.

GARDEN GROVE, Calif. (KABC) -- The Orange Coast District Elks sponsored a free resource event for veterans in Garden Grove.

Veterans lined up to collect food, clothing and haircuts were provided.

"We lost our home and we were in the streets, and we found the program," said Lory Stewart, a wife of a veteran. "Thank God they housed us, and they've been helping us with a lot of food and stuff that we need, and we're managing to get back on our feet now."

"We have clothing and shoes and haircuts and manicures, and then we have the VA here and VetNet. We're doing the resources to help them not just today with a full meal and clothing and everything, but also tomorrow," said Kellie Miller, the veterans chairman of the Elks Santa Ana Lodge 794.

Those resources include help with housing and benefits.

The district's eight Lodges teamed up to provide transportation, supplies, clothing, showers, haircuts, resources and food.

"Santa Ana Housing Authority could help to get the benefits that you need for housing, so that's a good thing, so we're not all left out in the street. These people are trying to help us," said Ruben Carrillo, an Army veteran.

The goal is set these veterans up for success so they can move forward.

Many of these veterans and their families rely on events like this one to push forward, which is why volunteers say they keep showing up for veterans and their community.

"We just want to thank our veterans," said Angela Anderson, the Orange Coast district national veterans service chairman. "We love this country and this country is the country we have and the reason we love it because of our veterans."