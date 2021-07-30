Society

Great Park in Irvine dropping reference to Orange County in its name

By ABC7.com staff
IRVINE, Calif. (KABC) -- The Irvine City Council has voted to drop reference to Orange County in the name of Great Park.

The 1,300 acre park lies within Irvine and is funded and operated by the city.

The city says the change will cost about $360,000 for things like new signs and uniforms.

Attractions include the Great Park Balloon, Farmers Market and Sports Complex.

The park land was previously the site of the Marine Corps Air Station El Toro. In 2001, Orange County voters authorized the land's development as a park.

Development of the site continues, with plans for a water park, amphitheater, museums and other facilities.

