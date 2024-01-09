Orange County launching its own Hall of Fame by inducting Kobe, Tiger Woods

The first 10 inductees to the Orange County Hall of Fame will include Kobe Bryant, Walt Disney, Gwen Stefani and Tiger Woods.

SANTA ANA, Calif. (KABC) -- The newly-established Orange County Hall of Fame will induct its first ever class this Friday and it includes some big-time names.

The first 10 inductees will include Kobe Bryant, Walt Disney, Gwen Stefani and Tiger Woods.

The inaugural Hall-of-Fame ceremony will be held Friday starting at 10 a.m. in Santa Ana at the county administration building.

The public will be able to watch the ceremony live on YouTube at this link.

Inductees represent achievements in music, arts and entertainment, sports, business, philanthropy and civics.

The Orange County Board of Supervisors last year voted to establish the Hall of Fame "to recognize and honor the individuals who have significantly contributed to the fabric of Orange County's rich cultural, societal, and professional landscape," according to a county statement.