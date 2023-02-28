Deaths among homeless people in Orange County rise substantially over past decade, new report shows

Deaths among homeless people in Orange County have risen substantially over the past decade, a new report shows.

ORANGE COUNTY (KABC) -- Deaths among homeless people in Orange County have risen substantially over the past decade, a new report shows.

The county's Homeless Death Review Committee issued its inaugural report Monday, which reviewed the death of homeless people in 2021.

The report's findings show that homeless deaths have risen from 103 in 2012 to 395 in 2021.

The report said the leading cause of death is drug-related, with fentanyl being behind 144 of the deaths. The committee also found that accidental deaths became the leading manner of death in 2020, surpassing natural deaths.

Of the 235 accidental deaths, the report said 76% were drug-related, with fentanyl as a factor in more than three-quarters of the drug-related deaths.

The committee also looked at the number of people who died with at least one experience in the Orange County Jail, finding that 309 of the 395 "had at least one episode in custody within the last five years."

"The findings by the Homeless Death Review Committee are telling, and it's clear that we have challenges ahead to reduce the number of deaths among people experiencing homelessness," said Orange County Sheriff Don Barnes in a written statement. "The rise in the number of deaths of people experiencing homelessness is concerning. Most troubling is the significant increase we are seeing in fentanyl-related deaths."

The committee was commissioned by Barnes in January 2022 and includes experts from county agencies, municipal police departments, hospitals, and nonprofits.

"Going forward the Homeless Death Review Committee will continue to meet and identify opportunities to reduce preventable deaths," said Barnes. "I appreciate the Committee's commitment to the value of each life and know that their work will result in a positive difference."

