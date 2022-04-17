OC: 'Extremely dangerous' teen convicted of killing mom back in police custody after going missing

SANTA ANA, Calif. (KABC) -- An Orange County man described as "extremely dangerous and violent" is back in police custody after going missing from a Santa Ana halfway house.Ike Nicholas Souzer, 18, was arrested Sunday.He'd been missing since Wednesday, and was last seen at a halfway house in Santa Ana, where he was supposed to be wearing an electronic monitor, according to officials.Souzer had been in prison for killing his mother, and most recently was convicted of attacking correctional officers.Details of his arrest were not immediately known.Souzer was convicted of voluntary manslaughter for killing his mother in 2017, when he was 13 years old. While in custody, he was convicted in December of 2021 of attacking three correctional officers, according to prosecutors.Souzer was ordered to wear an electronic monitor for the remainder of his sentence until it expired on July 9, 2023, and was released to a halfway house in Santa Ana, prosecutors said.While he was on trial in juvenile court for the killing of his 47-year-old mother, Barbara Scheuer-Souzer, he escaped from juvenile hall in Orange shortly after midnight April 12, 2019, and was arrested the next day at a McDonald's restaurant in Anaheim.Souzer stabbed his mother in their residence in the 11000 block of Gilbert Street in Garden Grove on May 4, 2017. She told authorities before she died in a hospital that her son was the one who attacked her.