Man and woman arrested in Irvine car-to-car shooting that killed teen

IRVINE, Calif. (CNS) -- Irvine police announced the arrests of a man and a woman allegedly involved in a fatal car-to-car shooting in the city.

The arrests were made Friday, according to Orange County sheriff's inmate records. The shooting occurred about 12:30 p.m. Thursday at Athel Avenue and Sego Street, Irvine police Sgt. Karie Davies said.

Detectives developed information that a pair of possible suspects lived near the shooting, in the area of Kensington Park and Saint James -- a residential area east of Jamboree Road and west of Harvard Avenue, Davies said.

"A search warrant was obtained for the residence,'' Davies said. "Due to the nature of the crime, IPD's Special Weapons and Tactics Team (SWAT) was activated. A perimeter was set up around the residence and announcements were made asking the occupants to exit."

"Jayden Browndorf, 21, of Irvine and Noah Farmer, 22, of Tustin were arrested without incident,'' she said.

The victim -- 19-year-old Nicholas Alistair Neaimi-Pour -- was shot while in the passenger seat of a Mercedes-Benz, Davies said. A white Honda Civic pulled up alongside the Mercedes, a male got out and opened fire on him striking him multiple times.

Neaimi-Pour, whose birthday would have been Aug. 15, managed to get out of the Mercedes, and a couple of neighbors rendered aid until first responders arrived, Davies said. Meanwhile, the Mercedes' driver fled along with the occupants of the Honda.

Neaimi-Pour was rushed to a hospital, where he was later pronounced dead, she said.

"He was definitely targeted,'' Davies said of the victim. Police suspect it was a "pre-arranged meet-up spot'' for those involved, she added.

Browndorf and Farmer are being held without bail.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Mudassar Mahmood at 949-724-7244 or email mmahmood@cityofirvine.org.

