OC jails must reduce inmate population after appeals court rejects sheriff

By ABC7.com staff
SANTA ANA, Calif. (KABC) -- Hundreds of inmates in the Orange County jail could soon be released due to coronavirus.

The ACLU says an appeals court has just denied an effort by Orange County Sheriff Don Barnes to stop the release of half of the jail population.

"Sheriff Barnes must comply with the order and submit a plan to reduce the jail population. Doing so will save lives," the ACLU tweeted.

Earlier this month, an inmate died from COVID-19. The county has had 1,246 infected inmates as of Tuesday.

After the ACLU filed suit, a judge had ordered Barnes to reduce the county jail population by 50% as COVID-19 was spreading inside the facilities.

But Barnes was fighting the order, noting many of the inmates have been convicted of violent crimes. He said if he was ordered to release them, then the judge issuing that order "will have to go through line by line, name by name and tell me which ones he is ordering released."
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
orange countycoronavirusjailaclucoronavirus orange countycovid 19
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
2 regions' stay-at-home orders extended indefinitely
Mnuchin: Stimulus direct deposits could start going out tonight
Shopping service apps become necessity during COVID-19 crisis
LA doctor identifies case of COVID-related psychosis in patient
Made in Iowa: Hollywood actress showcases her state in new film
Las Vegas hotels putting new closures in place
Is it legal to "brake check" the car behind you?
Show More
Local shoppers support downtown Orange County businesses
NorCal officer punches K-9 at least 10 times, witness says
LA City Council considers motion to arm park rangers
Louisiana congressman Luke Letlow dies from COVID-19
CA nurse seriously injured after rock thrown at her car
More TOP STORIES News