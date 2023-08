A dog in Mission Viejo had to be rescued by firefighters over the weekend after his paw got stuck in a bathtub drain.

Small Chihuahua rescued in Mission Viejo after paw gets stuck in bathtub drain

Video shared by the Orange County Fire Authority shows firefighters carefully taking the metal grate apart to free the Chihuahua named Bart without hurting his paw.

You can his owner keeping him calm.

After some time, they finally freed Bart and he immediately jumped into his owner's arms.