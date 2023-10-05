Orange County fighting back against influx of mosquitoes in SoCal

Orange County is taking steps to fight back against an influx of mosquitoes in Southern California.

ANAHEIM, Calif. (KABC) -- Orange County is taking steps to fight back against an influx of mosquitoes in Southern California.

Staff of the Orange County Mosquito and Vector Control District have been putting up notices throughout the county announcing inspections and treatment for mosquitoes.

Mail carrier Daniel Rosales said the winged pests have lately been really bad in one Anaheim neighborhood.

"It's gotten to be bad, so I guess they would need to spray more. I don't know, but it would help me out," Rosales said.

That's just what the O.C. Mosquito and Vector Control may soon do near the intersection of Ball Road and Harbor Boulevard. Staff was there Tuesday to post notices saying West Nile Virus was detected in mosquitoes collected in the area.

O.C. Mosquito and Vector Control spokesperson Brian Brannon said treatment will be next if the problem continues.

Some communities in Anaheim Hills were a step ahead, with notices announcing inspections and treatments are scheduled this week.

"We have seen a large increase in mosquitoes this year over last year due to the rains that came and the heat - kind of a perfect storm for mosquitoes," Brannon said. "So we are seeing a lot more mosquitoes countywide."

Brannon said the culprit is the Southern House mosquito, which is no stranger to O.C. They're brown and like to bite at dusk and dawn.

The district's five-year average for the last week of September is about 35 mosquitoes per trap night. This year alone that number more than doubled to nearly 75 mosquitoes.

Experts said the solution is to get rid of any source of standing water. That's where these insects like to breed and fast. It only takes them about a week to go from egg to biting nuisance.

Anyone wanting the help of O.C. Mosquito and Vector Control staff can call 714-971-2421 to schedule a free inspection.