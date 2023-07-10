Suspect driving tractor unit leads authorities on chase in OC

Details are limited, but Eyewitness News learned the chase started in Ontario after authorities received reports of a stolen vehicle.

ONTARIO, Calif. (KABC) -- A suspect driving a tractor unit led authorities on a short chase Monday morning.

Details are limited, but Eyewitness News learned the chase started in Ontario after authorities received reports of a stolen vehicle.

AIR7 HD was above the scene as the pursuit unfolded and captured the suspect driving through several parts of Orange County. The pursuit didn't last long as the driver started to slow down in the Buena Park area.

He pulled over near what appeared to be a small homeless encampment and surrendered to authorities.

No injuries were reported.

The incident remains under investigation.

This is a developing story. This article will continue to be updated as more information becomes available.