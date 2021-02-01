OC offering rental help for residents impacted by COVID-19

Officials in Orange County have announced that emergency rental assistance will be provided for eligible residents who are unable to pay rent and/or utilities because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The online program began taking applications at 8 a.m. Monday. The link to register is available here.
The total amount available is $65,576,556 in U.S. Treasury funds.
The program is not available for residents of Anaheim, Santa Ana or Irvine.
Eligible residents must have been able to qualify for unemployment, can demonstrate a risk of homelessness, have a household income at or below the area median and the funding can not duplicate other federal assistance.
