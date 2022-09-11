Police arrest 23-year-old sex assault, attempted murder suspect in Santa Ana

Police believed the suspect worked at a restaurant and boarded a bus at Sunflower Avenue and Harbor Boulevard.

SANTA ANA, Calif. (CNS) -- Police arrested a 23-year-old man suspected of a sexual assault and the attempted murder of a 19-year-old woman in Santa Ana, authorities said Saturday.

Eric Ylovani Oliveros-Chavez of Santa Ana was arrested Friday as he exited a bus in Santa Ana.

Oliveros-Chavez was booked in Orange County Jail on charges that include attempted murder, kidnapping and assault with the intent to commit a sexual act, according to Santa Ana police.

He was being held on $1 million bail.

Police did say when the attack happened, but said that surveillance of the suspect began Friday.

Police believed the suspect worked at a restaurant and boarded a bus at Sunflower Avenue and Harbor Boulevard.

They began surveillance of restaurants along that bus route but couldn't locate Oliveros-Chavez, but continued their surveillance of a bus route in the area.

Detectives identified Oliveros-Chavez as matching the suspect's description when he boarded a bus.

An undercover detective got on his bus, confirmed he matched the suspect's description and took him into custody.

Police said he was wearing the same black Raiders baseball cap as the assailant.

Anyone with information on the suspect was asked to call Santa Ana police at 714-245-8363 or OC Crime Stoppers at 855-TIP-OCCS.

