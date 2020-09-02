Orange County schools could reopen as early as Sept. 22 under state's color-coded system

Under the state's new color-coded system, the county is on track to be bumped down from the most restrictive level next Tuesday.
Currently, the county is in the purple tier, which indicates there is widespread transmission. The county would have to move into the red tier for schools to reopen.
County Health Officer received confirmation from @CAPublicHealth that #OC is on track to enter into Red Tier on Sept. 8. Providing we meet Red Tier metrics at that time, there will be a 14-day wait for all K-12 schools to be eligible for reopening, which could happen on Sept. 22.— OC Health Care Agency (@ochealth) September 1, 2020
To return to in-class learning, the county would then have to keep its coronavirus numbers in check for 14 days. That means classrooms could open as early as Sept. 22.
Under the old state monitoring system, Orange County was on track to allow in-person instruction right after Labor Day.
