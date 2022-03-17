OC Sheriff's investigators search for alleged peeping Tom caught on camera, ask public for help

SAN CLEMENTE Calif. (KABC) -- The search is on Thursday for an alleged peeping Tom caught on camera in Orange County.Investigators say the man has looked into the bedroom windows of several women on Avenida Miramar in San Clemente over the past year.Officials say that in some instances, the man has even covered motion sensors or disconnected outdoor lights at the homes.The man is described as Hispanic, 35-40 years old, between 5 feet 4 inches, and 5 feet 6 inches tall, 160-170 pounds.He's believed to be driving a white newer model Ford F-150 pickup truck.Anyone with information regarding this case is urged to call the OC Sheriff's Department at (949) 770-6011, or OC Crime Stoppers at (855) 847-6227.