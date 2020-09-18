OC supervisor asks Trump to bypass California state government, send relief funds directly to counties

Wagner wrote the letter to the president in response to Gov. Gavin Newsom's threats to withhold federal relief funds from counties that develop their own plans for reopening.
Wagner contended that counties have the right to come up with their own plans if they follow guidelines issued by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention -- on topics such as like physical distancing and masks.
Neither Trump nor Newsom has publicly responded to the letter.
Orange County leaders call for reopening of Disneyland, Knott's Berry Farm