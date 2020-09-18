OC supervisor asks Trump to bypass California state government, send relief funds directly to counties

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7.com/video/embed/?pid=6428029" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> The mayors of Anaheim, Buena Park and Garden Grove are calling on Gov. Newsom to issue guidelines to safely reopen Disneyland and other theme parks.

IRVINE, Calif. (KABC) -- Orange County Supervisor Don Wagner on Thursday asked President Trump to bypass the state and send future federal coronavirus relief money directly to counties.Wagner wrote the letter to the president in response to Gov. Gavin Newsom's threats to withhold federal relief funds from counties that develop their own plans for reopening.Wagner contended that counties have the right to come up with their own plans if they follow guidelines issued by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention -- on topics such as like physical distancing and masks.Neither Trump nor Newsom has publicly responded to the letter.