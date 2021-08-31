Society

OC school district investigating teacher's video suggesting students pledge allegiance to pride flag

EMBED <>More Videos

OC district investigates teacher's video about pledging to pride flag

A teacher in Orange County is out of the classroom as school district officials investigate a controversial video she posted on social media.

According to the Orange County Register, the teacher posted the video about her removing the American flag and suggesting that students pledge allegiance to an LGBTQ pride.

In the TikTok video, she reportedly explains that she took down the American flag in her room while students were learning remotely because it made her "uncomfortable" and she couldn't find it for the new school year.

The district has not released the teacher's name or identified which school she works at.

In a statement, a spokesperson for the Newport-Mesa Unified School District told Eyewitness News that they are taking the matter seriously.

"Showing respect for our nation's flag is an important value that we instill in our students and an expectation of our employees," Annette Franco said. "The teacher is no longer in the classroom. We follow due process and our investigation continues."

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyorange countylgbtq+ pridetiktokamerican flaginvestigation
Copyright © 2021 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Mike Richards out as 'Jeopardy!' executive producer
Thousands evacuate Tahoe as Caldor Fire moves into basin
New mobile app payment scam steals thousands
Thunderstorms possible as SoCal temps cool Tuesday
2 arrested in shooting of LA County sheriff's deputy in Lynwood
Large fuel spill prompts closure of 10 Freeway in Banning
Wife saw gator attack husband in Ida floodwaters, officials say
Show More
As US military leaves Kabul, many Americans, Afghans remain
All CA national forests to close temporarily amid fire danger
LA teachers union pushes for student vaccine mandate
Bernie Sanders lends support to Newsom in recall campaign
China restricts video games for kids during the week
More TOP STORIES News