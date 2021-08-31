OC school district investigating teacher's video suggesting students pledge allegiance to pride flag

According to the Orange County Register, the teacher posted the video about her removing the American flag and suggesting that students pledge allegiance to an LGBTQ pride.
In the TikTok video, she reportedly explains that she took down the American flag in her room while students were learning remotely because it made her "uncomfortable" and she couldn't find it for the new school year.
The district has not released the teacher's name or identified which school she works at.
In a statement, a spokesperson for the Newport-Mesa Unified School District told Eyewitness News that they are taking the matter seriously.
"Showing respect for our nation's flag is an important value that we instill in our students and an expectation of our employees," Annette Franco said. "The teacher is no longer in the classroom. We follow due process and our investigation continues."