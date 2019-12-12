Orange police shoot, kill man armed with knife in residential neighborhood, authorities say

Suspect is dead after officer involved shooting in Orange. Police say person had knife and was suicidal. More details to come. @ABC7 — Tony Cabrera (@abc7tony) December 12, 2019

ORANGE, Calif. (KABC) -- Police shot and killed a man in his 40s who was armed with a knife Thursday afternoon on a residential street in Orange, authorities said.The shooting occurred before 1 p.m. in the 7300 block of East Magdalena Drive, according to a spokesperson for the Orange Police Department, who said the unidentified individual was suicidal when confronted by officers.No officers were hurt in the incident.The circumstances that led to the shooting were not immediately clear.Aerial footage from AIR7 HD showed a body covered by a yellow tarp on the street, which is lined with two-story homes. Two knives were visible on the pavement nearby.A section of Magdalena Drive was closed as authorities conducted an investigation.