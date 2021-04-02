Why some businesses owners may think twice about re-opening at 25% capacity

GARDENA, Calif. (KABC) -- Some California counties are beginning to move into the orange tier, which means more businesses can re-open and welcome guests back after a long year of being closed due to COVID."We've been closed, we're now on our 55th week," said Gardena Bowl owner Sam Amenta.Like a lot of businesses during the pandemic, Amenta said the bowling industry has taken a big hit."The bowling centers in and around Southern California, we're probably going to have some recovery time," Amenta said. "That's going to be a little slow for us, but I suspect we'll get the families back in."But Amenta said he doesn't plan to re-open at 25% capacity. He said due to the size of his bowling center, financially, it makes more sense to wait to re-open."With only 16 lanes, that's going to basically be a one person per lane. Our pool area has nine pool tables, that's probably going to be limited to about 12 people," Amenta said. "So, at those numbers, we're just not going to open. It's just not going to be feasible enough to get this building running."Although Amenta said he doesn't have plans to welcome guests back until he's able to invite people back at at least 50% capacity, he said he's excited to get his league bowlers and families back on the lanes."Almost 1,000 league bowlers bowl here weekly, dedicated loyal bowlers that evolved here a long time," Amenta said. "I'm looking forward to welcoming them back and then also on the weekends our families, we fill up on Saturday and Sunday afternoons."The Amenta family just celebrated 60 years of owning Gardena Bowl and they said they have plans for many more years.Gardena Bowl is located at 15707 Vermont Ave, Gardena, CA 90247.