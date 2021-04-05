Business

LA County enters less-restrictive orange tier Monday, letting businesses expand capacity

By
LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Los Angeles is lifting more COVID-19 restrictions starting Monday, allowing restaurants and gyms to expand capacity.

The county reached the lower case numbers to qualify for the state's orange tier last week, but local officials decided to wait a few extra days before lifting those restrictions.

Businesses like bars that don't serve food can reopen, while restaurants can go from 25% to 50% of indoor capacity.

Gyms and fitness centers can go from 10% indoor capacity to 25%.



Still, many customers remain cautious and outdoor dining remains a preferred option.

"I'm optimistically cautious as well," said Marco Paez of Atwater village. "I do enjoy just the outdoor for now. I'm still very much into keeping six feet of social distancing, and wearing a mask."

State guidelines allow lifting of all capacity restrictions on retail stores, but Los Angeles County is remaining more cautious, keeping 75% limits on retail stores and supermarkets to allow more time for workers to get vaccinated.

Those limits will be lifted by April 15, the same day the state allows any adult to be vaccinated.
