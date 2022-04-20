Community & Events

Orbeez TikTok challenge results in injuries in Huntington Beach

Police say kids and young adults are sticking their heads out of moving vehicles and shooting pellet guns at people.
By
HUNTINGTON BEACH (KABC) -- The Huntington Beach Police has received more than 50 calls regarding drive-by pellet gun shootings since January.

"We have seen a significant uptick since February in calls of incidents involving kids shooting Orbeez," said Jennifer Carey, PIO at Huntington Beach Police Department.

It's known on social media as the Orbeez challenge. Kids and young adults stick their head out the window and shoot their pellet guns at people as they drive by.

"We are seeing it happening significantly more in areas where people tend to congregate," said Carey.

The Huntington Beach Police took to social media warning parents and the public of these incidents. Many followers commented that they've already been victims of this so-called challenge.

These pellet gun shootings can cause welts, cuts and significant injuries. Plus, property damage, says Carey.

Four Huntington Beach juveniles have recently been cited for participating in this challenge and must appear in court in front of a judge.

Related topics:
community & eventshuntington beachorange countysocial mediapellet gun
