Dodgers icon Orel Hershiser asks for public's help in finding his missing dog, offers $1,000 reward

This is our dog POPCORN… she was lost July 4 late in Highland Park Area… a square of Toland Baltimore El Paso and Ave 50 is possibly where she is..

HIGHLAND PARK, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Dodgers legend Orel Hershiser is making an appeal to the public to help locate his missing dog.Hershiser's pup, a 2-year-old Yorkshire terrier named Popcorn, went missing late on July 4th in the Highland Park area -- likely near Toland Way, and El Paso drive.Hershiser is even offering a $1,000 reward on Twitter.Anyone with information about the dog's whereabouts is asked to call the number on the tweet.