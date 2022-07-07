Sports

Dodgers icon Orel Hershiser asks for public's help in finding his missing dog, offers $1,000 reward

HIGHLAND PARK, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Dodgers legend Orel Hershiser is making an appeal to the public to help locate his missing dog.

Hershiser's pup, a 2-year-old Yorkshire terrier named Popcorn, went missing late on July 4th in the Highland Park area -- likely near Toland Way, and El Paso drive.

Hershiser is even offering a $1,000 reward on Twitter.

Anyone with information about the dog's whereabouts is asked to call the number on the tweet.



