EAST RUTHERFORD, New Jersey -- Satisfy your sweet tooth inside the first-ever Oreo Café inside the American Dream Mall in New Jersey.
From Oreo-themed apparel to Oreo-scented candles, this café will without a doubt take you into Oreo heaven.
"Who doesn't like Oreo cookies? It's America's favorite cookie. We are a full experience shop, not just a café," said Rich Llanes, Oreo Café's General Manager.
In addition to their unique Oreo-themed merch, which includes Oreo pillows, sandals, and a variety of accessories, it is their exclusive dessert menu that has people talking and lining up for a taste.
Related: Get inspired and run with Long Island Achilles breaking barriers one practice at a time
Grab a bite and indulge in their chocolaty menu options which include: Oreo cookies-and-cream cheesecake, a waffle sundae with baked-in Oreo pieces, and their top-selling Oreo milkshake.
You can also ask for their secret menu which is available exclusively at The Oreo Café.
The Oreo Donut S'Morewich, layered on a glazed doughnut with Oreo ice cream, piece of chocolate waffle, marshmallow, fudge, sprinkles, and Oreo cookies, will undoubtedly satisfy your sweet cravings.
"From the menu items to the merchandise, everything is customized to represent Oreo and give you the full Oreo experience," said Llanes.
The café, which opened in early August, is opened daily starting at 11 a.m. inside the third floor of IT'SUGAR.
----------
Contact Community Journalist Miguel Amaya
Submit a tip to Miguel
Follow Miguel on Facebook
Follow @Miguelabc7NY on Twitter
Follow @Miguelabc7NY on Instagram
Oreo's first-ever café lets you indulge your sweet tooth in New Jersey
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News