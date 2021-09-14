Oreo's first-ever café lets you indulge your sweet tooth in New Jersey

By Miguel Amaya
EMBED <>More Videos

First-ever Oreo Café opens in NJ

EAST RUTHERFORD, New Jersey -- Satisfy your sweet tooth inside the first-ever Oreo Café inside the American Dream Mall in New Jersey.

From Oreo-themed apparel to Oreo-scented candles, this café will without a doubt take you into Oreo heaven.

"Who doesn't like Oreo cookies? It's America's favorite cookie. We are a full experience shop, not just a café," said Rich Llanes, Oreo Café's General Manager.

In addition to their unique Oreo-themed merch, which includes Oreo pillows, sandals, and a variety of accessories, it is their exclusive dessert menu that has people talking and lining up for a taste.

Related: Get inspired and run with Long Island Achilles breaking barriers one practice at a time

Grab a bite and indulge in their chocolaty menu options which include: Oreo cookies-and-cream cheesecake, a waffle sundae with baked-in Oreo pieces, and their top-selling Oreo milkshake.

You can also ask for their secret menu which is available exclusively at The Oreo Café.

The Oreo Donut S'Morewich, layered on a glazed doughnut with Oreo ice cream, piece of chocolate waffle, marshmallow, fudge, sprinkles, and Oreo cookies, will undoubtedly satisfy your sweet cravings.

"From the menu items to the merchandise, everything is customized to represent Oreo and give you the full Oreo experience," said Llanes.

The café, which opened in early August, is opened daily starting at 11 a.m. inside the third floor of IT'SUGAR.

----------

Contact Community Journalist Miguel Amaya

Submit a tip to Miguel
Follow Miguel on Facebook
Follow @Miguelabc7NY on Twitter
Follow @Miguelabc7NY on Instagram
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
east rutherfordnew jerseycommunity journalistthat's sweetcookiesfyi dessertbe localish new yorkwabcfyi shoppingneighborhood treatsfyi new jersey restaurantsbite sizelocalishamerican foodoreonew jerseynew jersey newsfoodmallamerican dreamdessertsoriginals
TOP STORIES
Storm bringing rain to OC, Inland Empire as it moves out of SoCal
What to know about religious exemptions for COVID vaccines
LIVE: Megadoppler 7000 HD
Amount of oil leaked in OC less than originally thought: Investigators
LA County mandate takes effect for large events, indoor areas of bars
Dodgers, Giants prepare for instant playoff classic
2 illegal nightclubs, underground casino busted in Hollywood
Show More
Why lawsuits against COVID vaccine mandates will likely fail: Experts
Everything you need to know about 'buy now, pay later'
Instagram fitness influencer Ca'Shawn 'Cookie' Sims found safe
Biden to restore 3 national monuments cut by Trump
DEA busting dealers selling fentanyl-laced pills on social media
More TOP STORIES News