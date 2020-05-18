Diners flock to restaurants in Valencia, Norco that have opened for sit-in services despite state orders

Crazy Otto's diner in Valencia reopened and many people were seen inside the restaurant, practicing physical distancing, despite the fact that the state has yet to specifically authorize dine-in restaurants to reopen for service.
Many were also seen at the Original Pancake House in Norco. Megan Kikugawa, owner and co-operator, said the past two months have been brutal for their businesses, with sales down more than 80% during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Customers who visited for a meal this weekend said they wanted to support local business and be around other people.
"We got in our car and drove 45 minutes to get here and it was well worth every bit of it. There's nothing like seeing people enjoying a nice breakfast," said Tim Adams of Calimesa.
He said restaurant patrons were practicing physical distancing inside.
Local authorities in Riverside County have said that while they want businesses to reopen, they can't do anything if state authorities step in.
"We can't help them when the state comes after them," said county Supervisor Karen Spiegel. "Especially if you're talking licensing, cosmetology, medical, the ABC, is nothing that the county can help them with. They may get in hot water, and we can't help them."