2 TV news crew members shot while covering deadly shooting, Florida sheriff says

A 19-year-old man accused of killing a woman is detained and suspected of killing an Orlando TV news journalist covering the story.

ORLANDO, Fl. -- Two local television news journalists covering a homicide investigation in Orlando, were shot Wednesday afternoon, resulting in one of them dead.

The Orange County Sheriff's Office said 19-year-old Keith Melvin Moses, who's accused in the killing that the crew was covering, is in custody and suspected of targeting the journalists in the city's Pine Hills neighborhood.

A photographer and a reporter employed by Spectrum News in Orlando were shot.

The news crew shooting happened in the same area and at about the same time as a nearby mother and 9-year-old girl were also shot. The child died, Sheriff John Mina added. The afternoon shootings appear to be linked, but it's not known why the parent and child were targeted.

The victims were rushed to Orlando Regional Medical Center. The surviving crew member and the mother are in critical condition.

Deputies responded to the 6100 block of Hialeah Street around 11 a.m. Wednesday where they located a woman in her 20s who was shot and succumbed to her injuries, Orange County Sheriff John Mina said.

Detectives responded and collected evidence, he said.

"At 4:05, we received 911 calls about another shooting at that location and a shooting nearby," Mina said.

Mina said the two journalists -- a photographer and reporter -- were on the scene to cover the homicide that morning and were shot in or around their vehicle.

Shortly after that shooting, police went to the scene of a third shooting and found a woman on Harrington Street and her 9-year-old daughter were also shot inside of a home. The 9-year old has died, the sheriff said.

Mina said it is unclear why the suspect entered that home.

Moses is expected to be charged with murder counts.

"I want to acknowledge what a horrible day this has been for our community and our media partners," Mina told media members at news conference.

CNN wire contributed to this report