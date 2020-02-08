How to watch the Oscars 2020: Live red carpet coverage & full show on ABC7

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- ABC7 is the place to watch the 2020 Oscars. The 92nd annual Academy Awards will be broadcast live from the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020, at 5 p.m. PT only on ABC.
Not only is ABC the exclusive broadcast home for the Oscars, ABC7 is where you'll want to spend your entire Oscar Sunday. Before and after the show, we'll also bring you several special presentations getting you ready for the awards and celebrating the night's big winners right after the Oscars are handed out.
Start your Oscar weekend on Saturday, Feb. 8 with "On The Red Carpet Getting Ready" at 9 p.m. PT for a preview of Oscar night with a closer look at the nominees and how they're preparing for Hollywood's biggest night, plus a look at their memorable fashion choices from throughout the awards season so far.
On Oscar Sunday, ABC7 has more than 14 hours of Oscars programming planned.
Before the Oscars show, it all kicks off at 10 a.m. with "Oscars Countdown: The Red Carpet LIVE" from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m.
At 1 p.m., join George Pennacchio and the On The Red Carpet team for live coverage as the stars arrive on the red carpet. "On The Red Carpet at the Oscars" will be live with celebrity interviews and a look at the Oscar fashion trends from 1-3:30 p.m. PT on Oscar Sunday.
Then, there will be more celebrity interviews from 3:30-5 p.m. on "The Oscars Red Carpet Show" before the Oscars telecast begins at 5 p.m.
After the Oscars, stay tuned for "On The Red Carpet after the Awards" and "Live from Hollywood: After the Awards" where we'll take you behind the velvet ropes with the stars at Hollywood's most exclusive Oscar after-parties until 11 p.m.
ABC7 will have more Oscars coverage on Eyewitness News at 11 p.m., and then at 11:35 p.m., stay up late for "On The Red Carpet After Dark" as we keep the party going to see what happens late into the night at the star-studded Oscar parties around Hollywood.
"On The Red Carpet After Dark" will take you inside those parties live until half past midnight to see what happens as the stars let their hair down!
