Oscars 2021: 'Nomadland' wins best picture at Academy Awards

<iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7.com/video/embed/?pid=10349016" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe>

Director Chloe Zhao is the force behind the new movie "Nomadland." Oscar winner Frances McDormand stars in the film, and here's one fascinating twist: Most of Frances' co-stars aren't actors--they're real-life modern day nomads!