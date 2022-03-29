Oscars

From the Marvel world to a bio-pic to a concert tour, what's next for 2022 Oscar winners

By
What's next for Oscar's acting winners?

HOLLYWOOD -- There's a new list of stars who can now add "Oscar winner" to their resumes. But all of these talented people have new projects lined up, starting with Best actress winner Jessica Chastain who segues from "The Eyes of Tammy Faye" to another real life story.

She'll play another music legend... Tammy Wynette... in the upcoming limited series "George and Tammy." We'll also see her in the crime thriller "The Good Nurse" with Eddie Redmayne.

After his Oscar winning performance in "King Richard", Will Smith has another emotional role on the horizon. He's playing a runaway slave in the thriller "Emancipation' from director Antoine Fuqua.

Best supporting actor winner Troy Kotsur will play a high school coach in the true story of an all-deaf track and field team.

"This is just the beginning for me. Is Hollywood ready?" Kotsur said backstage after his Oscar win.

And after her breakout performance in "West Side Story," best supporting actress winner Ariana DeBose has a very full schedule. She'll play the Marvel comics supervillain Calypso in Sony's upcoming "Kraven the Hunter" movie. And, we'll see her in the spy adventure "Argylle" with Henry Cavill and pop star Dua Lipa.

And, Billie Eilish, who won the best song category for 'No Time to Die' along with her brother Finneas, is actually in the middle of her "Happier than Ever" concert tour.
