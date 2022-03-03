Oscars

Oscars 2022: Lady Gaga, Chris Rock among first round of presenters announced

The 2022 Oscars will air live on ABC at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on Sunday, March 27, 2022.
By Hayley FitzPatrick
'Power of the Dog' tops Oscar noms with 12; 'Dune' nabs 10

LOS ANGELES -- The first round of presenters for the 94th Academy Awards has been revealed!

Lady Gaga, Kevin Costner, Zo Kravitz, Rosie Perez, Chris Rock and Yuh-Jung Youn will present during the 2022 Oscars, the Academy announced Thursday.

MORE: The 2022 Oscars will have a host
"Good Morning America" revealed Tuesday that the 2022 Oscars will be hosted by Regina Hall, Amy Schumer and Wanda Sykes.



More stars who will take the stage at Hollywood's Dolby Theatre to present will be revealed in the weeks leading up to the show, according to the Academy.

Regina Hall, Amy Schumer and Wanda Sykes were previously announced as the 2022 Oscars hosts. This is the first time hosting the show for each of them and also marks the first time in Oscars history that three women have hosted.

The 2022 Academy Awards will air Sunday, March 27, at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT.

Check out the full list of nominations for the 2022 Oscars here.

Mark your calendar: March 27 is Oscar Sunday. Special "On The Red Carpet" coverage begins at 1 p.m. ET 10 a.m. PT and continues all day leading up to the 94th Academy Awards ceremony. After the last award is handed out, stay with "On The Red Carpet" for continuing coverage. Be sure to follow @OnTheRedCarpet on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and TikTok for all your Oscar news and information. Click here to download our CTV apps to watch "On The Red Carpet" wherever you stream.
