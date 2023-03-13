'Live with Kelly and Ryan' gives fans exactly what they wanted with return of annual post-Oscar show

Even though the champagne carpet is gone, the thrill and excitement surrounding the Oscars was still alive Monday morning as "Live with Kelly and Ryan" returned for its annual post-Oscar show.

HOLLYWOOD (KABC) -- Even though the champagne carpet is gone, the thrill and excitement surrounding the Oscars was still alive Monday morning as "Live with Kelly and Ryan" returned for its annual post-Oscar show.

The Oscar tradition got interrupted by the pandemic, but Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest took over the stage of the Dolby Theatre just hours after the Academy Awards were handed out. About 2,000 people woke up bright and early and waited in line for the show.

"We're so excited," said a fan. "We heard Jason Mraz is going to be the musical guest?"

She was right!

The singer previewed his new album with a colorful and vibrant performance.

The post-Oscars show also included appearances by award-winning journalist Elaine Welteroth and TV personality Carson Kressley.

Seacrest has worked the Oscars Red Carpet for two decades, but this year, he worked backstage.

Ripa has been backstage for many years - an opportunity she compared to hooking winners up to "a lie detector test" because they are so honest in that moment.

So who had the best reactions? According to Ripa, the entire cast of "Everything Everywhere All at Once," which took home gold in seven out of 11 nominated categories, including best picture and best director, along with three acting nods.

"They were just so moved and so appreciative and so grateful ... everybody had an origin story," said Ripa.

"There were tears there was laughter, there was wanting to celebrate, they're probably still celebrating," added Seacrest. "I think I passed the party on the way in."

Ripa and Seacrest also loved seeing Jimmy Kimmel as a host.

"We've decided he should do it again," said Seacrest.

"We'll see you next year, Jimmy!" said Ripa.