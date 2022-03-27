Oscars

Oscars 2022: 94th Academy Awards red carpet interviews

Stars arrive on the red carpet for Oscars

HOLLYWOOD, LOS ANGELES -- As they arrive for the 94th Academy Awards, the stars are speaking to entertainment guru George Pennacchio about Hollywood's biggest night.

Jamie Lee Curtis, Saniyya Sidney and Nyle DiMarco are a few of the early arrivals to the red carpet, showing off their unique looks and sharing their thoughts about the Oscars.

