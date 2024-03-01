As Hollywood prepares for Oscars red carpet, streets near Dolby close to public

HOLLYWOOD, LOS ANGELES (CNS) -- All lanes of Hollywood Boulevard were closed Thursday near the Dolby Theatre as preparations ramp up for the 96th Oscars.

The much-traveled street was closed between Orange Drive and Highland Avenue early Thursday morning, and it will remain closed to all traffic until 6 a.m. March 13, according to the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences.

The closure will accommodate the installation of bleachers and the red carpet leading into the theater at Ovation Hollywood.

The Oscar ceremony is scheduled for 4 p.m. March 10.

Maps and other details on the street closures are available online here.

Some sidewalks and streets had already been closed in the area as preparations began earlier this month. Additional closures can be anticipated starting Sunday, including lanes on Hawthorn Avenue south of Hollywood Boulevard and the closure of a stretch of Hawthorn Alley behind the El Capitan Theatre.

On the day before the show, March 9, Orange Drive will be closed north of Hollywood Boulevard, along with a longer stretch of Orchid Alley north of Ovation Hollywood.

On Oscar Sunday, motorists should be prepared for a host of additional restrictions, including an extension of the full closure of Hollywood Boulevard to include the full stretch between El Cerrito Place and Cahuenga Boulevard. The Metro B (Red) Line Station at Ovation Hollywood will be closed all day Oscar Sunday, with trains bypassing that stop. Metro bus routes along Hollywood Boulevard will be re-routed during the street closures.

The following street and sidewalk closures are planned on Oscar Sunday:

From 12:01 a.m. March 10 until 6 a,m. March 11:

-- Remainder of Hawthorn Alley from Orange Drive to Highland Avenue.

-- Orange Drive from Hollywood Boulevard to Lanewood Avenue.

-- North sidewalk of Hollywood Boulevard from Highland Avenue to 300 feet east of Highland Avenue. No pedestrian access.

-- South sidewalk of Hollywood Boulevard from Highland Avenue to 300 feet east of Highland Avenue, 8-foot pedestrian access.

-- South sidewalk of Hollywood Boulevard directly in front of the north-south Hawthorn Alley. No pedestrian access to cross alley.

-- East sidewalk and curb lane of Highland Avenue from Yucca Street to Sunset Blvd. 8-foot pedestrian access (south of Hollywood Blvd only).

-- Extend closure of west sidewalk of Highland Avenue from Hollywood Blvd to Sunset Blvd.

-- West curb of Highland Avenue from Johnny Grant Way to Hollywood Blvd until 9 a.m.

From 4 a.m. March 10 to 4 a.m. March 11:

-- North and south crosswalks on Hollywood Boulevard at the Highland Avenue intersection.

-- Highland Avenue from Sunset Boulevard to Franklin Avenue.

-- Hollywood Boulevard from La Brea Boulevard to Orange Drive.

-- Hollywood Boulevard from Highland Avenue to Cahuenga Boulevard.

Except for local residents, business access and emergency vehicles, the following will be closed from 4 a.m. March 10 to 4 a.m. March 11:

-- Hawthorn Avenue between Orange Drive and La Brea Boulevard.

-- Hawthorn Avenue between Highland Avenue and McCadden Place.

-- McCadden Place between Yucca Street and Hollywood Boulevard.

-- Yucca Street between Highland Avenue and Wilcox Avenue

-- Wilcox Avenue between Sunset Blvd and Cahuenga Boulevard

-- Restrict access on streets that end at or intersect Hollywood Boulevard.

