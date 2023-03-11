Sylvia Villagran makes history as Oscars' first Latina in-show announcer

Sylvia Villagran is excited to be the first Latina in-show announcer for the Academy Awards.

LOS ANGELES -- You might not recognize Sylvia Villagran but you have definitely heard her.

Villagran's smooth voice can be heard in hundreds of game shows, commercials, awards, promos, and live events. She is at the top of her profession and she is truly the American dream. She grew up in Pico Union and is a first generation Mexican American.

"Representing for latinos it's a huge huge thing. When I first started, there was nobody there were no Latinos doing what I do in a famous crossover, a really wonderful and wonderful thing for me and also for my family," says Villagran.

She is excited to be the first Latina in-show announcer for The Academy Awards. When you hear those names being called out she will be behind the microphone.

"There's something really beautiful about taking something that was written, and giving voice to that," according story Villagran.

She says growing up it was male dominated industry with very few latinos. She hopes she is a role model for young women.

"Moving forward now all these years later, I am absolutely thrilled that I can get to be that further young girls, and they get to see that this a possibility for them," says Villagran.

When she completes Sunday's show she will also be able to claim EGOT for announcing since she's already voiced The Emmy, Tony & Grammy awards. Certainly a historic achievement.

"I am an announcer EGOT-ina I haven't won them, but yes I've announced them What an honor, right I'm pinching myself everything that I've always dreamt of doing all the hard work has paid off," says Villagran.

She says it's a dream come true to do what she loves and her voice will be heard around the world on Sunday.