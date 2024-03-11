Stars celebrate in full glitz and glam at Oscars after-parties

Dozens of winners and other celebs are headed out to the various after-parties all over L.A. to celebrate in style.

Gordon von Steiner arrives at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party on Sunday, March 10, 2024. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)

LOS ANGELES -- Now that the Oscars are over, the Hollywood glitz and glam goes on.

Dozens of winners and other celebrities are headed out to the various after-parties all over Los Angeles to celebrate the end of awards season, often ditching their red-carpet attire for new party-ready looks.

Here's what you need to know about 2024's Oscar parties.

Vanity Fair party

This year's Vanity Fair party returned to the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts in Beverly Hills.

Stars began arriving even as the awards ceremony was ongoing, including Jennifer Coolidge, Sofia Vergara, Jon Hamm and parents John Legend and Chrissy Tiegen.

Governors Ball

You can't forget the Oscars Governors Ball!

This year, Master chef Wolfgang Puck is celebrating an "Oscar" milestone as he marks his 30th year catering the event. For three decades, Puck has returned to serve up his delicious creations at start-studded ball.