Celebrity couples hit the Oscars red carpet; see Emily Blunt and John Krasinksi and more
Sunday, March 10, 2024 11:31PM
LOS ANGELES -- Hollywood's hottest night is also the most exclusive date night around! See which celebrity couples hit the red carpet Sunday night.
Stars posed with their better halves at the Dolby Theatre at Ovation Hollywood in Los Angeles.
Dwyane Wade and Gabrielle Union held hands, while Emily Blunt and John Krasinski and Kirsten Dunst and Jesse Plemons were all smiles on their way into the Academy Awards. (Blunt and Krasinski even wore matching white outfits.)
Best Actor nominee Paul Giamatti posed with partner Clara Wong, and Best Supporting Actress nominee Jodie Foster stuck close to wife Alexandra Hedison.