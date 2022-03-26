Slits, sheer and swans: Most memorable fashion moments on the Oscars red carpet

Looking forward to the stunning -- and the surprising -- fashion at the 94th Academy Awards, supermodel and fashion expert Roshumba Williams shares her top 10 most memorable Oscars red carpet moments.
10. Lady Gaga's yellow diamond, 2019
Lady Gaga is an innovator who's blazed her own trail. It's fitting that she wore a one-of-a-kind 128-carat Tiffany yellow diamond to the 91st awards.
9. Spike Lee's Kobe suit, 2020
Spike Lee brought the love to the carpet in 2020. The director wore a Lakers-inspired purple and gold custom Gucci suit paired with high top Nikes as a tribute to the late basketball superstar Kobe Bryant.
8. Angelina Jolie's slit, 2012
Angelina Jolie always has a leg up when it comes to fashion, but at the 2012 Academy Awards, her leg was out. The actress wore a black Versace gown with a thigh-high slit. When she posed for the cameras, red carpet history was made.
7. Celine Dion's backward suit, 1999
Celine Dion's backward tuxedo suit from Dior by John Galliano and massive fedora is one of the most unforgettable looks of all time. This 1999 moment was unexpected, yet totally appreciated.
6. Matt Stone and Trey Parker's gowns
Trey Parker and Matt Stone brought some comedy to the carpet in 2000. The creators of "South Park" walked the red carpet dressed like Gwyneth Paltrow and Jennifer Lopez to make a statement without saying a word.
5. Lupita Nyong'o's stolen dress, 2015
Lupita Nyongo's Calvin Klein gown, featuring more than 6,000 pearls, was a head turner at Oscars in 2015. But it's what happened off the carpet that makes it memorable. The dress was allegedly stolen from the actress's hotel room two days after the ceremony. It was found later that week at the same hotel.
4. Cher in Bob Mackie, 1988
Cher broke barriers at the Oscars in 1988. The iconic actress called on friend Bob Mackie to design this sheer black number. It looks like it brought her luck -- she won best actress for her "Moonstruck" performance that year.
3. Sharon Stone's button-down, 1998
Sharon Stone sported a laid-back yet totally glam look to the 1998 ceremony. She wore a Gap button-down shirt pulled from the closet of (former) husband Phil Bronstein along with a lavender Vera Wang skirt. The result was casual, chic and classy.
2. Billy Porter's tuxedo gown, 2019
Fabulous and unapologetic, Billy Porter established the age of fashion fluidity on the carpet in 2019 with a custom Christian Siriano tuxedo gown.
1. Bjork's swan gown, 2001
For two decades, the Marjan Pejoski swan gown has inspired endless punchlines and parodies but became a pop culture phenomenon. Bjork has since said she's bewildered by the response to her 2001 red carpet get-up. "I was actually amazed at how many people thought I was serious. I didn't mean to cause a riot," the eccentric Icelandic singer later told the UK's Sunday Times.
