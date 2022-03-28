Oscars fashion through the years: Every dress worn by every best actress winner

LOS ANGELES -- The Oscars are just as much about the red carpet fashion as they are about the awards.From Audrey Hepburn's white floral Givenchy dress to Cher's sheer Bob Mackie ensemble, looks from best actress winner have cemented themselves in fashion history.Check out every gown worn by a best actress winner at the Oscars since the awards began in 1929 in the gallery below, and see more highlights in the video above.